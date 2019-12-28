INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.85

Shares of INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 13406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

About INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

