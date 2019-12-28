Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.51

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 64796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Telefonica Brasil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

