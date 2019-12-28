Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.51

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 64796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Telefonica Brasil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)
Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
