Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Update

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the November 28th total of 650,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 312,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.93 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $139,923.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,517.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

