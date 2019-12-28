Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.84

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.84 and last traded at $124.84, with a volume of 540144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

