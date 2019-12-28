Brokerages Anticipate Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Camtek reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $400.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.63. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Camtek by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 20.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 177,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 105,365 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Camtek by 45.6% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 63,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

