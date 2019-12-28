First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.93

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 47269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.3039 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 119.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $113,000.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FGD)

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

