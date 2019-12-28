Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.19

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and traded as low as $4.06. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 3,795 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CJREF shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.50 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $844.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

