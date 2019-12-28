AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AER opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. AerCap has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.