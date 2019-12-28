Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Short Interest Update

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,970,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 28th total of 22,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of APA stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Apache has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apache will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob acquired 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

