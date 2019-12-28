Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AGM.A stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.68 million during the quarter.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) provides a secondary market for a range of loans made to borrowers in rural America. The Company’s segments include Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, Institutional Credit and Corporate. Its secondary market activities are purchasing eligible loans directly from lenders; providing advances against eligible loans by purchasing obligations secured by those loans; securitizing assets and guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on the resulting securities that represent interests in, or obligations secured by, pools of eligible loans; and issuing long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPCs) for eligible loans.

