Short Interest in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Drops By 9.2%

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 6,010,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $9,901,269.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,198 shares in the company, valued at $56,980,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 15,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $686,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,129,296. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,269,000 after buying an additional 72,123 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $168,541,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Air Lease by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,318,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,515,000 after purchasing an additional 522,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AL opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Air Lease has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Lease will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

