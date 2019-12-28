PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 353,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other PlayAGS news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $123,375.28. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 224,113 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $11.71 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

AGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Short Interest in Air Lease Corp Drops By 9.2%
Short Interest in Air Lease Corp Drops By 9.2%
PlayAGS Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
PlayAGS Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
ARC Document Solutions Inc Short Interest Down 12.4% in December
ARC Document Solutions Inc Short Interest Down 12.4% in December
A. O. Smith Corp Short Interest Up 15.7% in December
A. O. Smith Corp Short Interest Up 15.7% in December
James Scott Medford Acquires 260,000 Shares of On Track Innovations Ltd. Stock
James Scott Medford Acquires 260,000 Shares of On Track Innovations Ltd. Stock


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report