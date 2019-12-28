PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 353,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other PlayAGS news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $123,375.28. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 224,113 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $11.71 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

AGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

