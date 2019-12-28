ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Down 12.4% in December

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the November 28th total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Mark W. Mealy acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Also, insider Jackson James 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 18.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,286,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 202,377 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 9.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 543,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 63,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $1.45 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.66.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.98%. Research analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

