A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Up 15.7% in December

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:AOS opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.62.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 108.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 121,087 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 336.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 11.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 616,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,434,000 after buying an additional 63,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

