James Scott Medford Acquires 260,000 Shares of On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Stock

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Director James Scott Medford purchased 260,000 shares of On Track Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00.

OTCMKTS OTIVF opened at $0.21 on Friday. On Track Innovations Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.01.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

