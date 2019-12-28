James Scott Medford Acquires 260,000 Shares of On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Stock

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Director James Scott Medford purchased 260,000 shares of On Track Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00.

OTCMKTS OTIVF opened at $0.21 on Friday. On Track Innovations Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.01.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

James Scott Medford Acquires 260,000 Shares of On Track Innovations Ltd. Stock
