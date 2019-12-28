Anthony G. Marchese Buys 22,500 Shares of Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Stock

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Director Anthony G. Marchese bought 22,500 shares of Texas Mineral Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,175.00.

OTCMKTS TMRC opened at $1.48 on Friday. Texas Mineral Resources Corp has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile

Texas Mineral Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

