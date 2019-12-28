Anthony G. Marchese Buys 22,500 Shares of Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Stock

Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Director Anthony G. Marchese bought 22,500 shares of Texas Mineral Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,175.00.
OTCMKTS TMRC opened at $1.48 on Friday. Texas Mineral Resources Corp has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.
Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.