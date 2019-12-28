$0.39 EPS Expected for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.48. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 7,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $192,274.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,770 shares of company stock worth $986,969 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 754,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

