Edward G. Atsinger III Purchases 31,611 Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 31,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $45,835.95.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Edward G. Atsinger III bought 1,027 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489.15.

On Thursday, November 7th, Edward G. Atsinger III bought 8,137 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $11,798.65.

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Salem Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SALM. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salem Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salem Media Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Salem Media Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

