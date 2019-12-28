Richard Hermanns Buys 5,000 Shares of HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Stock

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 5,000 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,575.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,725.00.

HQI opened at $6.99 on Friday. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

