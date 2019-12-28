Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will post sales of $213.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.90 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $177.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $779.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $779.30 million to $779.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $858.41 million, with estimates ranging from $856.81 million to $860.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,237.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

