Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Re/Max from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Re/Max from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of RMAX opened at $38.31 on Friday. Re/Max has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $684.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.36 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 60.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Re/Max will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Re/Max by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 88,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Re/Max in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,676,000.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

