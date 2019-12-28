Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Re/Max from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Re/Max from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.17.
Shares of RMAX opened at $38.31 on Friday. Re/Max has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $684.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Re/Max by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 88,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Re/Max in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,676,000.
Re/Max Company Profile
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.
