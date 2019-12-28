NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NGL. UBS Group lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.04.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.68. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,007,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819,081 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,063,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,619,000 after buying an additional 3,900,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,278,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,768,000 after buying an additional 170,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,046,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 936,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

