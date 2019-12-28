TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.52.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,783,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19,806.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,455,000 after buying an additional 1,562,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,659,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,404,121,000 after buying an additional 953,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,610,001,000 after buying an additional 698,506 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,713,000 after buying an additional 401,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Re/Max Upgraded to "Sell" at ValuEngine
NGL Energy Partners Downgraded to "Strong Sell" at ValuEngine
TE Connectivity Upgraded by ValuEngine to "Hold"
Kemper Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine
Hookipa Pharma Lowered to "Hold" at ValuEngine
Genesis Healthcare Lowered to "Strong Sell" at ValuEngine
