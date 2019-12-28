TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.52.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,783,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19,806.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,455,000 after buying an additional 1,562,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,659,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,404,121,000 after buying an additional 953,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,610,001,000 after buying an additional 698,506 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,713,000 after buying an additional 401,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

