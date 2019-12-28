Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kemper currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.23. Kemper has a twelve month low of $64.91 and a twelve month high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. Kemper had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 116.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 784,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,671,000 after buying an additional 422,366 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kemper by 546.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 363,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,425,000 after purchasing an additional 340,742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 18.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,042,000 after purchasing an additional 321,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth about $20,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

