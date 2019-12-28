Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Igor Matushansky sold 10,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $103,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,651.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,636,000. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at $4,425,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at $3,569,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,923,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

