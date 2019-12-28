Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Genesis Healthcare stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Genesis Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Genesis Healthcare will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the third quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 64.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

