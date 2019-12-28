Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $558.05 million, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 75.10% and a negative net margin of 52.76%. The business had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. JW Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1,840.3% during the second quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,268,000 after buying an additional 2,944,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 96.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

