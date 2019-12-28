Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Buy Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AQST. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $5.54 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

