Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHF. BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.11.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $39.49 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

