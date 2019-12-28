Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.38.

NYSE EXP opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.69. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $358,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,032 shares of company stock worth $3,457,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

