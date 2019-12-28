Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $154.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hershey’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from prudent buyouts and pricing strategies. These upsides drove third-quarter 2019 performance, with the top and the bottom line rising year over year. Markedly, the Pirate's brand buyout boosted the company’s sales in the third quarter. Management expects acquisitions, especially One Brands, to favorably impact the top line in 2019. Additionally, the company is on track with product launches under some of its key brand banners. Also, it expects to continue gaining from net price realization. However, third-quarter results were somewhat hurt by currency headwinds. Moreover, advertising and marketing costs were high that dented adjusted operating margin. Persistence of such headwinds is a concern for the company.”

HSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.27.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $147.62 on Friday. Hershey has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.85 and its 200 day moving average is $148.27. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,736,811.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,604 shares of company stock worth $10,442,568. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $1,561,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $274,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,844,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

