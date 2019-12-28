argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $181.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on argenx from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $160.80 on Friday. argenx has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $167.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,975,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 115.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 61,983 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,080,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,126,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 769.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

