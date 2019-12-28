Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDXC. BidaskClub upgraded Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 137.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Chromadex will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Chromadex news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chromadex in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 377.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 169.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 97,330 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

