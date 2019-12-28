ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 607,816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 2.22% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

