Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $864.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

