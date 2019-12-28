Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Now Covered by Analysts at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Under Armour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.22.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $21.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Under Armour by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

