Nike (NYSE:NKE) Now Covered by Analysts at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.87.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $101.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,500 shares of company stock worth $35,279,410 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after buying an additional 14,149,753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after buying an additional 2,809,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after buying an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth about $106,608,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.