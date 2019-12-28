Renren (NYSE:RENN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renren Inc. operates as a social networking internet platform in China offering information and content sharing, music, online games and online shopping and other services including communication. Its platform includes renren.com, our main social networking website, game.renren.com, our online games center, nuomi.com, our social commerce website, and jingwei.com and professional and business social networking service website. Renren Inc. “

NYSE RENN opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $54.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. Renren has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Renren shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 9th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 8th.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.77 million during the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Renren will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.42% of Renren worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

