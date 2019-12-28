$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,818,000 after acquiring an additional 125,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,481,000 after purchasing an additional 744,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,130,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,755 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Robert Half International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,286,000 after purchasing an additional 119,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.