Insider Selling: Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Director Sells C$132,615.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Director John Lee sold 421,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$132,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,323,028.82.

John Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 2nd, John Lee purchased 270,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$79,650.00.
  • On Monday, November 11th, John Lee purchased 165,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,050.00.

PCY opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. Prophecy Development Corp has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.55.

Prophecy Development Company Profile

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Prophecy Development (TSE:PCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Prophecy Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prophecy Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: Prophecy Development Corp Director Sells C$132,615.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Prophecy Development Corp Director Sells C$132,615.00 in Stock
De La Rue Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $148.95
De La Rue Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $148.95
Hudson’s Bay Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.19
Hudson’s Bay Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.19
Joseph S. Steinberg Acquires 9,101 Shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd Stock
Joseph S. Steinberg Acquires 9,101 Shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd Stock
W. R. Berkley Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion
W. R. Berkley Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion
Petro Matad Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.68
Petro Matad Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.68


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report