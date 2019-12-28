Insider Selling: Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Director Sells C$132,615.00 in Stock

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Director John Lee sold 421,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$132,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,323,028.82.

John Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, John Lee purchased 270,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$79,650.00.

On Monday, November 11th, John Lee purchased 165,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,050.00.

PCY opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. Prophecy Development Corp has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.55.

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

