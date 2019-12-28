De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $148.95

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.95 and traded as low as $129.20. De La Rue shares last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 112,858 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 218.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.77 million and a PE ratio of 347.50.

In other news, insider Clive Vacher bought 3,750 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £5,175 ($6,807.42).

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc primarily operates as a commercial producer of currency worldwide. It operates through three segments: Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

