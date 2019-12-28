Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.19

Shares of Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and traded as low as $8.12. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 107,600 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudson’s Bay from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$9.45 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.45) by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson’s Bay Co will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile (TSE:HBC)

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

