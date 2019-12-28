Joseph S. Steinberg Acquires 9,101 Shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Joseph S. Steinberg bought 9,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $63,433.97.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWGL opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $162.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of -0.06.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.73%.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

