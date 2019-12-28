W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) will post $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. W. R. Berkley reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year sales of $7.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 202,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 84.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 217,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 99,754 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,106,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,693 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $68.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

