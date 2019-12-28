Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.68

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and traded as low as $3.35. Petro Matad shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 2,799,070 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $25.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.73.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. Its properties include production sharing contracts over the Matad Block XX covering an area of 10,340 square kilometers in the far eastern part of Mongolia; and Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V totaling approximately 50,000 square kilometers located in west central Mongolia.

