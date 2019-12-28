Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.21

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and traded as high as $13.67. Pason Systems shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 212,000 shares changing hands.

PSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$72.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.85 million. Analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.6499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Kessler acquired 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,104.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$793,144.42.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Petro Matad Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.68
Petro Matad Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.68
Providence Resources Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.22
Providence Resources Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.22
Pason Systems Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.21
Pason Systems Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.21
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $261.76
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $261.76
Weir Group Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,457.20
Weir Group Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,457.20
Rank Group Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $245.60
Rank Group Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $245.60


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report