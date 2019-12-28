Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.21

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and traded as high as $13.67. Pason Systems shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 212,000 shares changing hands.

PSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$72.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.85 million. Analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.6499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Kessler acquired 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,104.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$793,144.42.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.