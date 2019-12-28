Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $261.76

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.76 and traded as high as $290.65. Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at $287.50, with a volume of 32,437 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 276.64. The stock has a market cap of $613.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

