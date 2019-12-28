Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,457.20

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,457.20 and traded as high as $1,549.50. Weir Group shares last traded at $1,549.50, with a volume of 132,588 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEIR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,440 ($18.94) to GBX 1,395 ($18.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Weir Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,614.29 ($21.24).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,460.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,444.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,029.33.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

