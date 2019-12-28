Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $245.60

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.60 and traded as high as $280.00. Rank Group shares last traded at $274.50, with a volume of 55,358 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 247.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 194.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30.

In other Rank Group news, insider William Floydd purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($71,033.94). Also, insider Christopher Bell acquired 20,614 shares of Rank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05).

Rank Group Company Profile (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

