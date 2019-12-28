Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.06

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and traded as high as $15.56. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 123 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Elmira Savings Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

